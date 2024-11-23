Lockport girls stay unbeaten with win over Montini: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lockport 37, Montini 32: In the Willowbrook Tournament, the Porters improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the tournament. Alaina Peetz had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the way, while Laura Aristikaitis scored 10 points and Lucy Hynes had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Lincoln-Way West 55, Joliet West 28: In the WJOL Tournament, the Warriors advanced to the championship game. Leading the way for the Warriors were Mackenzie Roesner with 14 points, Caroline Smith with 12 points and Molly Finn with 11 points.
Plainfield North 58, Joliet Central 44: The Tigers won the WJOL Tournament game and advanced to Saturday’s 3 p.m. title game at Joliet Junior College against Lincoln-Way West.
Minooka 63, Joliet Catholic Academy 33: In the WJOL Tournament, the Indians improved to 2-1 in pool play with the win. Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper led all scorers with 24 points, while teammate McKenna Delaney added 11.
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Providence Catholic 37: In the WJOL Tournament, the Knights moved to 2-1 in pool play and will play Minooka on Saturday for third place. Taylor Watt led Lincoln-Way Central with 12 points, while Brooke Katzmann scored nine and Kiya Newson-Cole added eight.
Reed-Custer 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 11: In the Comet Classic, the Comets were led by Alyssa Wollenzien’s 22 points, while teammate Leah Grace scored 11. Grace Olsen led GSW with seven points.