Sophie Hynes leads Lockport girls basketball to tourney win: The Herald-News Thursday roundup

Girls basketball
Lockport 60, Plainfield East 26: Sophie Hynes earned her first career double-double to lead the Porters to a Willowbrook Tournament victory.
Hynes put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Lucy Hynes had 10 points and four rebounds and Alaina Peetz had 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Coal City 44, Rosary 22: The Coalers battled to a Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament victory.
Sydney Larson put up 14 points and Kylee Kennell added 10.
Lemont 44, Morton 39: At Lemont, the hosts picked up a nonconference win.
Wilmington 40, Grace Christian 23: At the Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament, the Wildcats came out on top.
Serena 23, Seneca 20: Audry McNabb scored six points and Alyssa Zellers added five, but the Fighting Irish came up short in a Falcon/Irish Tournament matchup.
Glenbard South 59, Romeoville 34: At Glen Ellyn, the Spartans fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.