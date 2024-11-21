Joliet closing Des Plaines Street downtown for 2 weeks

Plan for detours in downtown Joliet as North Des Plaines Street in Joliet will be closed from Friday, Nov. 22 until Friday, Dec. 6. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

North Des Plaines Street, between West Jefferson and West Washington streets, in Joliet will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic starting on Friday.

The closure is expected to last two weeks, through Friday, Dec. 6, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

Access to the parking lot on the westside of Joliet City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St., will be closed on North Des Plaines Street and visitors will need to access the parking lot from West Washington Street, according to the release.

The work is expected to be completed, and all lanes reopened by 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work and to drive slowly and cautiously through any construction zone, the city stated in the news release.

The work is part of the city’s combined sewer and water lines replacement project.

Information about the project can be found at www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions on the construction should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.