Morris girls basketball opens the year with a victory: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball
Morris 60, Reed-Custer 17: Morris opened the season with a win in the Reed-Custer Tournament. Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with eight points and four rebounds.
Gardner-South Wilmington 39, Rosary 35: GSW started the year off with a victory in the Reed-Custer Tournament. Gracie Olsen led the way with 19 points while Maddie Simms had 12.
Seneca 54, Streator 16: Seneca is 2-0 following a nonconference win over Streator. Aubrie Jackson led the way with 10 points for the Irish.
Coal City 41, Grant Park 8: Coal City picked up an early season nonconference win. Becca Hall and Kylee Kennell each had 11 points, six boards and four steals.