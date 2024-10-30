Lockport, L-W East, Lemont score boys soccer sectional wins: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Boys soccer
Lockport 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (PK): In the late semifinal of the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional, a scoreless draw went to PKs and ended with the Porters winning 5-4. Lockport plays Lincoln-Way East on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the final.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Andrew 1 (PK): In the semifinals of the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional, the Griffins survived a thriller in penalty kicks to move on to Saturday’s 10 a.m. final.
Naperville Central 2, Plainfield Central 1 (PK): In the semifinals of the Class 3A Naperville North Sectional, the Wildcats entered PK’ tied 1-1 before losing to bring their season to an end.
Lemont 3, Providence 0: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional, Lemont – now 21-3-1 – punched its ticket to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship match with the shutout win over the Celtics.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Thornwood 0: In the semifinals of the Class 4A Thornwood Regional on Tuesday, the Griffins took out their hosts in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12.L-W East (31-5) advances on to Thursday’s regional championship match against Shepard. East was led by Tori Tagler (11 assists), Stella Drozd (four aces, eight digs), and Cami Geiger (four kills, two blocks).
Yorkville 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: In the semifinals of the Class 4A Yorkville Regional, the Knights saw their season ended after a comeback by the Foxes. L-W Central finishes 17-19.
Morris 2, Sterling 0: In the semifinals of the Class 3A Dixon Regional, Morris advanced to play the hosts in the regional final with a 25-21, 25-19 win.
Morris (19-16-1) had its offense rolling for much of the night, and played consistently well in all three phases. Tessa Shannon and Hannah Linn led the way with nine kills each.
Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: In the semifinals of the 4A Normal Community Regional, the Indians (18-18) overwhelmed Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-7, 25-12 to move on to Thursday’s championship match against the host Ironmen. Kendall Kozak (six kills, nine assists, two blocks), Maddie Dostal (eight digs, two aces) and Courtney Walter (seven kills, five blocks, two aces) led the Indians.
Bolingbrook 2, Waubonsie Valley 1: In the semifinals of the 4A Lockport Regional, the Raiders (17-16) moved into Thursday’s title match against the host Porters with the 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 triumph.
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 0: In the semifinals of the 4A Lockport Regional, the host Porters (31-5) advanced to Thursday’s championship match against Bolingbrook via a 25-15, 25-20 victory. The Porters were led by Emily McGraw (six kills), Natalie Bochantin (15 assists), Amanda Bagdonaite (eight digs) and Quinn Higham (two aces).
Lemont 2, Back of the Yards 0: In the semifinals of the Glenbard South Regional, Lemont earned a date in Thursday’s championship match by prevailing 25-5, 25-11.
Providence 2, Hillcrest 0: In the semifinals of the Class 3A Providence Catholic Regional, the host Celtics – now 27-9 – recorded a 25-15, 25-7 win to move on to Thursday’s championship bout against Bremen.
Seneca 2, Sandwich 0: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Coal City Regional, the host Indians saw their season come to a close with a 25-15, 25-19 loss to the top-seeded Fighting Irish.Seneca, now 31-5, moves on to face the host Coalers.
Coal City 2, Hall 0: In the late semifinal of the 2A Coal City Regional, the host Coalers (21-15) moved on to face Seneca with a 25-16, 25-20 triumph. Sydney Larson had 26 assists, four digs, three aces and a kill, while Emma Rodriguez had 13 kills and three digs.
Peotone 2, Herscher 1: In the semifinals of the 2A Wilmington Regional, the Blue Devils outlasted the Tigers 26-24, 14-25, 25-23 to move on to Thursday’s final.
Wilmington 2, Clifton Central 0: In the semifinals of the 2A Wilmington Regional, the host Wildcats prevailed over the Comets. Wilmington – now 25-8 – faces Peotone on Thursday for the title.
Yorkville Christian 2, Gardner-S. Wilmington 1: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Grant Park Regional, the Panthers were defeated 22-25, 25-23, 25-21.