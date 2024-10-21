Chicago man arrested in Joliet for DUI crash with child in vehicle

A Chicago man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of driving a vehicle under the influence with a 2-year-old child inside and crashing into two parked vehicles, police said.

About 1:25 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash at the 1400 block of Cambria Drive for a traffic crash and determined a Toyota RAV4 struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

An owner of the one of the parked vehicles came outside after hearing the collision and saw Salvador Angeles, 23, remove a 2-year-old child from the vehicle, English said.

“Angeles grew aggressive toward the resident and 911 was called,” English said.

Angeles indicated to officers he had been drinking before driving and he struck the two parked vehicles, English said.

“Officers noted that Angeles exhibited behaviors indicating possible alcohol impairment,” English said.

Angeles refused to perform field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody, English said. Officers searched his vehicle and found suspected cocaine, he said.

Angeles was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child, English said. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage, he said.

Angeles was released from police custody and given a notice to appear in court.

The 2-year-old child was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital as a precaution and then released to the care of his mother, English said.