Lincoln-Way East girls golf finish 5th at Class 2A state meet: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys golf
Lemont finishes eighth at 2A state tournament: Lemont scored a 640 on the second day of the tournament to wrap its season. Individually, Joey Scott finished tied for seventh with a 147 to lead the way. Alex Hartman of Providence Catholic finished tied for 42nd as the lone individual competitor in 2A from the area.
Minooka wraps up season at 3A state tournament: Minooka scored plus-45 as a team and did not place. TJ Quinn led their effort, finishing tied for 27th with 152. Casey Sanborn of Plainfield North finished tied for 32nd with a 153. Mitchell Fulayter of Joliet Township tied for 47th with a 157 alongside Luke Purcell of Minooka. Zachary Skrzypiec finished with an 83 and did not place for Lockport. Connor Kelch (85) and AJ Ackerson (88) of Lincoln-Way Central did not place, either.
Girls golf
Piper Stenzel scores 105 at 1A State Tournament: Stenzel represented Seneca well on the day with a 105. Dwight’s Isabella Dinelli shot an 99 as the only other 1A competitor from the area.
Lincoln-Way East finishes fifth at 2A State Tournament: The Griffins scored 649 as a team while Plainfield North finished ninth at 684. Lockport was plus-85 as a team. Individually, Taylor Miller of Plainfield East was the best performer from the area as she finished tied for 29th at 158. Kiley Sanborn led Plainfield North in 32nd with 159. Grace Zhang finished tied for 36th with 160 to lead the Griffins. Angelica Kwak of Lockport finished tied for 51st at 164 alongside Lincoln-Way Central’s Taylor Bush to lead those teams.
Girls volleyball
Lockport wins Autumn Knights Invite: The Porters went 3-0 on Saturday with wins over Willowbrook (25-18, 25-17), Loyola Academy (25-23, 25-16) and Downers Grove South (17-25, 25-15, 16-14). Bridget Ferriter had 16 kills on the day to lead the effort. Lincoln-Way Central, meanwhile, finished second in the bronze bracket. They beat Marian Catholic and lost to Lincoln-Way West in the final. Morgan Kozlowski led that effort with 50 kills, nine aces, two assists, 35 digs and two blocks. Lemont finished seventh as a team.
Plainfield Central beats Nazareth in Blocktober Tournament: Plainfield Central took the win in three sets.
Boys soccer
Manteno 1, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils’ season came to an end in the regional semifinals.
Coal City 5, Herscher 1: The Coalers advance to play Manteno in a regional final on Tuesday.
Joliet Catholic 6, Maria 0: The Hilltoppers moved on to a regional final where they’ll play Chicago Christian.
Reed-Custer 1, Grant Park 0: Reed-Custer will advance to play in a regional final against Momence after it upset Beecher.
Boys cross country
Lincoln-Way West finishes third at conference meet: The Warriors had three all-conference finishers, as did Lockport. Braden Hoff of the Lincoln-Way Central Knights finished first as an individual. Sandburg was the champion, LWC took second, Lockport was fourth and Lincoln-Way East was fifth.
Girls cross country
Lockport wins conference title: The Porters won the Southwest Suburban Conference with 36 team points. Lincoln-Way West finished in fifth. Eliana Kaitei of Lincoln-Way East finished first as an individual. Lincoln-Way East finished second as a team while Lincoln-Way Central was fourth.
Girls tennis
Joliet Catholic wins sectional championship: The Angels finished first in their sectional to advance to state. Megan Ardaugh and Alondra Espino won the doubles championship.
Lincoln-Way West wins sectional: The Warriors are heading to state after winning their sectional. It’s the first ever sectional championship for the program. Emily Tigchelaar won the singles title, the first Warrior to win an individual flight.