Lockport earns SSC win in girls volleyball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bradley, Hutsyn Timosciek had six kills to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory, 25-10, 25-17.
Jenna Kolosta had five kills and a block and Malley Green had 15 assists.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Andrew 0: Tori Tagler had 14 assists to lead the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-22, 25-13.
Olivia Bohren had seven kills and Cami Geiger had three kills and three blocks.
Coal City 2, Beecher 0: The Coalers battled to a nonconference victory, 25-23, 25-16.
Sydney Larson had 19 setting assists, two digs and one ace, Emma Rodriguez had seven kills, four digs, two aces and a block and Addison Hodgen had four kills, one ace, one dig and a block.
Lemont 2, Tinley Park 0: Lemont got the sweep and picked up a South Suburban victory, 25-20, 25-16.
Romeoville 2, Plainfield Central 1: The Spartans earned a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 25-15, 17-25, 26-24.
Morris 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Morris earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory with a sweep, 25-22, 25-17.
Oswego 2, Plainfield North 0: The Tigers battled but fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play, 20-25, 19-25.
Stagg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At New Lenox, the Knights fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25.
Penny Smith had eight kills, one ace and two digs and Ava Birmingham had 17 digs and two assists.
Yorkville 2, Minooka 1: At Yorkville, Minooka battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25.
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield South 1: The Cougars fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25.
Marquette 2, Dwight 0: The Trojans fell in TCC tournament action, 12-25, 15-25.
Boys soccer
Minooka 2, Andrew 0: At Minooka, Isaac Goddard had seven saves in net and earned a shutout to help the hosts to a nonconference victory.
Andrew Calderon and Jamie Franson had a goal a piece and Goddard tallied an assist.
Oswego East 4, Plainfield North 0: The Wolves battled and earned a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Providence Catholic 5, St. Viator 1: The Celtics dominated for a nonconference victory.