Emily McGraw leads Lockport to girls volleyball win: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Sandburg 0: Emily McGraw had eight kills to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory, 25-21, 25-15.
Natalie Bochantin had 16 assists, Sadie Denk had 11 digs and two kills and Kyla Mitchell had three blocks.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins battled for a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-11, 25-10.
Morris 2, Kaneland 0: At Morris, the hosts faught a close battled and came out on top for the Interstate 8 Conference victory, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24.
Oswego 2, Minooka 0: Kendall Kozak had seven kills and 13 assists but Minooka fell in Southwest Prairie Conference play, 25-21, 25-15.
Ella Carlson: Senior had six kills.
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Penny Smith had four kills and Elena Chambers had three kills but the Knights fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-13, 25-15.
Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Streator, the Comets fell and couldn’t come back in Illinois Central Eight Congerence play, 25-17, 25-11.
Roanoke-Benson 2, Dwight 0: The Trojans fell in Tri-County Conference action, 25-23, 25-11.
Boys soccer
Romeoville 3, Joliet Central 2: The Spartans battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Yorkville 4, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, the Foxes dominated and came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Plainfield Central 3, Minooka 2: At Minooka, Andrew Calderon and Ethan Koranda both scored but the hosts fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Koranda tallied an assist and Isaac Goddard had six saves in net.
Oswego 1, Bolingbrook 1: The Raiders battled and the Southwest Prairie Conference matchup ended in a draw.
Herscher 2, Peotone 1: The Blue Devils battled but fell in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: The Warriors battled and came out on top for a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Singles players Emily Tigchelaar and Sydney Rutkowski each got wins and doubles pairings Avery Webb and Amelia Peterson and Addi Misek and Elle Pruim got wins.