Lincoln-Way East wins girls golf regional: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls golf
Lockport takes second at Andrew regional: The Porters scored 363 as a team to take silver. Rheagan Boucher finished eighth overall to lead the way. Lemont finished sixth with 448 led by Anish Oberai’s 104 (19th place). Bolingbrook was eighth with 478, led by Nylani Joyce 930th palce, 114). Romeoville was ninth with 486 and led by Madai Valdez, who finished 33rd at 116.
Plainfield North finishes second at Whitetail Ridge Regional: The Tigers put up 340 to finish just behind Oswego East. Grace Gilbert and Kiley Sanborn tied for fifth with 81. Plainfield East finished third as a team with 344 while Taylor Miller was the silver medal winner with 73. Plainfield Central was seventh with 417 while Plainfield South was 10th at 472. Yami Gonzalez of Plainfield Central is also advancing with a score of 96.
Lincoln-Way East wins La Salle-Peru Regional: The Griffins scored 321 to win the day. Bella Versetto was first at 73, Grace Zhang took silver at 78 and Maggie Fagan’s 79 nabbed her the bronze. Lincoln-Way Central was second at 330 With Taylor Bush finishing tied for third at 79, Grace Chandler finishing seventh at 80 and Kristin Kroll finishing ninth at 81. Lincoln-Way West was third at 344 with Peyton White finishing tied for third at 79. Joliet Township was fourth at 364 and Minooka was fifth at 366. Minooka’s Leona Trevino advances to state with a score of 85. Nina Mayfield (90), Sami Ankeney (91) and Sophia Podmolik (91) of Joliet Townshio will advance as well.
Providence Catholic finishes seventh at Woodruff: The Celtics finished with a score of 471 while Joliet Catholic finished eighth at 502. Providence’s Marisol Kasper (102) will be advancing as an individual.
Seneca finishes second at own regional: The Irish finished with 401 and were led by Piper Stenzel’s 91 (fourth place). Camryn Stecken finished fifth at 93.
Coal City wins Dwight Regional: The Coalers finished with 394 With Dakota Clubb (3rd, 94), Kylee Kennell (4th, 97), Madi Petersen (7th, 101) and D’arcy Ness (8th, 102) leading the way. Dwight was fifth with 447 and Isabella Dinelli led that effort with 92 to finish with the silver. Reed-Custer was 7th at 466 with Adison Brown finishing eighth at 102. Kaitlyn Lantka of Reed-Custer also advanced with a score of106.
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Bolingbrook 0: The Porters beat the Raiders 25-17, 25-18. The Porters were led by Hutsyn Timosciek (seven Kills), Bridget Ferriter (seven Kills, two Aces), Natalie Bochantin (13 Assists, two Aces) and Quinn Higham (10 Digs).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 0: The Knights won 25-22, 28-26. Morgan Kozlowski (15 kills, four aces, seven digs, one block) and Kaitlyn Hedrich (five aces, 24 assists, seven digs) led the way.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0: GSW won 25-14, 25-23. Liv Siano led the way with five aces, three kills, four assists and two digs.
Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 0: Wilmington won 25-17, 25-13. Rachel Smith had seven kills, 18 digs and two aces. Maggie Lindsey had five kills with no errors and one block. Molly Southall had four kills, 14 digs, 12 assists, two blocks and two aces.
Coal City 2, Lisle 1: The Coalers won 25-19, 24-26, 25-15. Sydney Larson had 26 setting assists, 13 service points with 3 aces, and three digs to lead the way.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Stagg 0: The Warriors won 25-19, 25-14. Claire Murphy had 16 assists to lead the way.
Boys soccer
Minooka 5, Joliet West 2: Minooka picked up its second win of the season. Ethan Koranda had two goals while Isaac Goddard had eight saves.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Bradley 2: Ryan Saysongkham, Reece Eggener, Sam Irigoyen, and Will Jirek all had goals for the Warriors, who are now 2-0-0 in conference.
Boys cross country
Seneca finishes runner up at conference meet: The Irish were led by James Zydron, who placed sixth at 19:36.69.
Girls cross country
Seneca wins conference title: Evelyn O’Connor finished with the gold medal at 19:58.47 as every runner placed in the top 10.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West falls to Carl Sandburg: The Warriors fell 6-1 to the Eagles. Sydney Rutkowski was the lone winner.