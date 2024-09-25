Lockport boys golf wins 3rd straight SWSC title: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

BOYS GOLF
Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament: At Sanctuary, Lockport won the championship for the third straight year in a rain-shortened event. The Porters’ Zach Skrzypiec was the individual conference champion, shooting 2-under par on his first nine holes. Also claiming all-conference honors for Lockport were Vygauads Sruoga (+1) and Hayden Gusias (+3).
Lincoln-Way East finished second, led by Blake Lord (+1), Nick Mancini (+2), Tyler Rea (+2), and Rory Moran (+3). Lincoln-Way Central placed third, highlighted by Aidan Blum (+1), Brody Wall (+2) and AJ Ackerson (+3), while Lincoln-Way West was fifth, with Drake Been earning all-conference honors.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet West 2, Plainfield Central 0: The Tigers (12-1, 3-0) picked up a 25-19, 25-15 Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Wildcats. Julia Adams led West with 16 assists, while Lina Govoni had six kills and four digs, Lexie Grevengoed and Faith Jordan each had five kills, and Sydney Barlog had seven digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: The Griffins (12-3, 1-0) won their Southwest Suburban Conference opener 25-10, 26-24 behind seven kills, four aces and seven digs by Tamia Maddox, five kills and five blocks by Kyndal James, 11 digs by Stella Drozd and 15 assists by Maggie Simon. Alaina Pollard and Kolby Ross added five kills each and Olivia Bohren had four. Brooklyn Ritter recorded 11 assists.
Joliet Catholic Academy 2, Carmel Catholic 1: The Angels improved to 7-6 with the 25-14, 21-25, 25-12 victory.
Lockport 2, Stagg 0: The Porters (16-2, 1-0) opened Southwest Suburban Conference play with a 26-24, 25-12 triumph. Lockport was led by Bridget Ferriter (seven kills), Emily McGraw (four kills), Natalie Bochantin (13 assists) and Sara McGraw (two blocks).
Minooka 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Indians (12-9) picked up a 25-15, 25-20 nonconference win as Ella Carlson led with 10 kills. Kendall Kozak had nine kills and 12 assists, while Kira Cailteux had nine digs.
Morris 2, Ottawa 1: Morris (9-5, 1-1) won a 29-27, 18-25, 25-22 Interstate 8 Conference tilt. Alexis Williams had 30 assists, while Tessa Shannon had 14 kills. Lily Hansen added five blocks.
GIRLS GOLF
Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: The event was postponed and rescheduled for Friday due to Tuesday’s inclement weather.
BOYS SOCCER
Oswego 2, Minooka 0: Isaac Goddard made four saves in goal for the Indians (1-6-4, 1-4-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Stagg 1 (OT): Connor Pate scored in regulation for the Knights (8-1, 1-0) in the Southwest Suburban Conference opener. Derrick Rafacz scored the game-winner in overtime.
Bolingbrook 5, Romeoville 0: The Raiders (9-1-1, 1-0) got the win over their Valley View District rivals in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener.
Lockport 5, Sandburg 2: Jacob Hareza had a hat trick for the Porters (7-3-1, 1-0) in the Southwest Suburban Conference opener, while Krystian Rafacz and Ismael Gomez each added a goal.
Joliet Central 0, Oswego East 0: The Steelmen (5-6-3, 1-3-1) played to a draw in the Southwest Prairie Conference game.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: The Warriors (6-2-2) got goals from Sam Irigoyen, James Benefield and Cohen Cox, while Ryan Saysongkham had an assist.
Plainfield Central 2, Plainfield East 0: The Wildcats picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win.