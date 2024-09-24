Coal City girls golf wins ICE Tournament: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Boys golf
Jonathan Schlender finishes fifth at CCL Conference Championship: Providence Catholic didn’t compete as a team, but Schlender took fifth place with a score of 75.
Joliet Catholic finishes seventh at ESCC Championship: The Hilltoppers were led by Quinn Swienton, who took home the bronze medal with a score of 70.
Peotone finishes second at ICE Tournament: The Blue Devils finished with 366 points, second to Streator. Joe Hasse was second with an 82 while Mason Early and Gavin Costanzo finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Coal City finished fourth with 390, Wilmington finished fifth with 417 and Reed-Custer finished seventh with 434.
Lemont wins SSC Conference Meet: Lemont took the conference meet with a score of 309. Chase Magolan won the gold with a score of 76 while Cooper Black and Joey Scott tied for the silver. Matthew Devoy, Aidan Leonard both finished in the top ten at sixth and fourth, respectively.
Morris finishes third at Interstate Eight Conference Meet: Morris finished with a score of 341. Liam Eber led the way, finishing ninth with a score of 82.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 8, Morris 0: Morris dropped its ninth straight match.
Yorkville 2, Joliet Central 1: Gerardo Cruztitla scored the lone goal for the Steelmen.
Girls golf
Joliet Catholic finishes eighth at ESCC Championship: The Angels scored 508 as a team, led by Jennie Lenard, who took 23rd place with 109
Coal City wins Illinois Central Eight Tournament: The Coalers scored 383 to win the tournament with ease. Kylee Kennell won gold with a score of 88, Dakota Clubb won silver with 97 and DArcy Ness and Madi Petersen shared bronze at 99. Reed-Custer finished third at 493 with Kaitlyn Lantka and Addison Brown finishing in the top ten.
Lincoln-Way East bests Stagg in dual: The Griffins scored 169 to Stagg’s 202. Sophia Klapper took first with 40.
Plainfield North bests Hinsdale South: The Tigers topped the Hornets 175 to 202. Grace Gilbert took first place with a score of 39.
Girls tennis
Coal City comes out on top in quad meet: The Coalers won 15 matches and 161 games on the day against Morris, Streator, and Lisle. Doubles partners Becca Hall and Kamryn Hansen, doubles partners Cam Planeta and Olivia Weatherbee, and doubles partners Kyla Stark and Kayla Stalter all went undefeated. Morris won nine matches on the day.