Joliet man claims self-defense in case involving shooting outside 7-Eleven

A Joliet man claimed in court on Monday that he was acting in self defense in an incident where he’s charged with a July 5 shooting outside a 7-Eleven store, where he was worked as a clerk at the time.

Despite that claim, Will County Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre nevertheless ordered Christopher Henson, 40, to remain locked up in jail under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act. She found Henson’s pretrial release would pose a danger to others.

“I was threatened with a gun,” Henson said to Colón-Sayre.

Henson said his case was one of “self-defense.” He also said he’s a “good person” who’s been a “productive member of a society.”

Joliet police officials said Henson was working as a clerk on July 5 at the 7-Eleven, 1601 E. Cass St., when he got into an argument with a couple outside the establishment and fired a single shot over their heads.

Henson allegedly told police that he fired a “warning shot” after fearing one of the alleged victims was going to pull a gun on him.

Colón-Sayre told Henson she needed to see video evidence that may corroborate his self-defense claim and reveal further details on the incident.

A prosecutor told the judge on Monday that they ordered video evidence on Aug. 19 but they still do not have it.

The investigation of the July 5 shooting led police to discover Henson did not have a firearm owner’s identification card. Police officials said Henson would not explain how he came to possess a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat handgun that was apparently used in the shooting.

Since July 6, Henson has been in jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon and ammunition by felon.

Prosecutors alleged Henson has a burglary conviction from South Carolina under the name “Christopher Hinson.” At Monday’s court hearing, Colón-Sayre was told prosecutors are still waiting on obtaining certified copies of that conviction.