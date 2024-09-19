Teen in Joliet charged with attempted murder in grocery store shooting

Joliet police investigate the scene of a shooting at Western Avenue and Hickory Street on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Police say two people were shot. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A 15-year-old boy faces a charge of attempted murder following a Joliet police investigation of an Aug. 28 shooting that left two other teens with gunshot wounds outside a grocery store.

The 15-year-old is the second suspect arrested in the investigation of the shooting reported at 9:11 p.m. outside Western Grocery Store, 308 Western Ave., Joliet, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Marcus Gilbert, 19, of Crest Hill, also was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Gilbert and the 15-year-old have both been charged with shooting a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male outside the grocery store, which is also known as Cuddy’s Deli.