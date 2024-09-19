Joliet man accused of firing gun at daughter’s boyfriend

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of firing a gun following an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at close to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned that a man and his girlfriend were both walking through the parking lot of Pep Boys, 1824 W. Jefferson St., when Julius Jenkins, 42, the father of the man’s girlfriend, had pulled up in a van, English said.

“An argument ensued between Jenkins and the male victim, and it is alleged that Jenkins produced a handgun and fired it at the victim,” English said.

The man was not struck by gunfire and Jenkins fled the scene in the van, English said.

Officers later found Jenkins in a van near the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue, English said. They identified Jenkins as the suspect and took him into custody, he said.

Officers found three handguns on Jenkins, English said.

Officers also found Jenkins held a valid concealed carry license and firearm owner’s identification card, the latter of which they confiscated from Jenkins after his arrest, English said.

Jenkins was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, English said.