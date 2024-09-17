Joliet Township girls golf takes second at Pontiac Invitational: Monday’s The Herald-News roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Pontiac Invitational: At Wolf Creek, Joliet Township finished second in the 11-team event. The Steelmen had a score of 364, which trailed champion Morton’s score of 351. Seneca (400) finished fourth, Coal City (431) was sixth and Dwight (437) took eighth. Joliet Township was led by an 88 from Nina Mayfield, a 90 from Sami Arkeny and 93 each by Jersy Hauert and Sophia Podmolik. Seneca was paced by 91 by Piper Stenzel, followed by Shelby Walsh (95), Camryn Stecken (101) and Brooklyn Szafranski (113). Coal CIty’s top scorer was Kylea Kennell (91), while Dwight’s best score came from Isabella Dinelli (96).
Plainfield North 169, Romeoville 263: At Prairie Bluff, Grace Gilbert took home medalist honors with a round of 39 for the Tigers. She was followed by Kiley Sanborn (41), Annie Halvorson (44) and Maggie Spencer (45)
Lincoln-Way East 160, Homewood-Flossmoor 198: At Coyote Run, Bella Versetto, Grace Zhang, Maggie Fagan and Sophia Klepper all shot 40 for the Griffins.
Lincoln-Way Central 174, Andrew 189: At Odyssey, Taylor Bush led the Knights with a round of 41, followed by 42 each by Kristin Kroll and Grace Chandler and 49 by Sophie de Vries.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Seneca 2, Morris 0: Lainie Olson had 14 assists to lead the Irish to the 25-20, 25-21 nonconference win, while Graycen Provance had five blocks. Karson Dransfeldt led Morris with five digs and five aces, while Ayla Phillips had four kills and three digs.
BOYS GOLF
Ottawa Invitational: Minooka finished second in the 18-team event with an 18-hole score of 288, while Morris was 10th with 321.
JCA 162, Plainfield East 164: Quinn Swienton led the Hilltoppers with a round of 38, followed by Mario Gonzalez (39), Lucas Staab (43) and AJ Vittoroni (43).
Manteno 173, Peotone 177: At Aspen Ridge, Peotone’s Joe Hasse was the medalist with a 2-over par 36. Other counting scores for the Blue Devils came from Andrew Barta (45), Gavin Costanzo (47) and Josh Barta (49).
BOYS SOCCER
TF United 4, Morris 1: Morris dropped the BodyArmor Series game at home.