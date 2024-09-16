Joliet Catholic Academy names Kazma Family Scholarship recipients

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Kazma Family Scholarship recipients from the class of 2028 gathered at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 for a Mass in their honor. (Photo provided by Joliet Catholic Academy)

Recipients of Joliet Catholic Academy’s Kazma Family Scholarship from the Class of 2028 gathered at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet on Saturday, Aug. 17, for a Mass in their honor.

The winners are Emily Dvorak, Katelyn Munday, Benedict Pawlowski, Luke Sartori and Parker Toole.

The Kazma Family Foundation, in conjunction with the Catholic Education Foundation, offers four-year scholarships to eighth-grade students enrolling in a CEF-supported catholic high school. Recipients must be active in their Catholic parish, participate in community service, have a 3.0 GPA or higher and demonstrate a financial need to qualify.

Applicants also are asked to submit an essay on how being Catholic has shaped the person they are today.