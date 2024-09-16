2 New Lenox men killed in I-80 crash in Will County

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Two young men were killed a crash on Interstate 80 in Will County.

At 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Mason Santiago, 19, and Tyler R. Koscinski, 20, both of New Lenox, were pronounced dead following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 146.5, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

The autopsy of both men was performed on Monday. The final cause and manner will be determined following a review of autopsy, police and toxicological reports.