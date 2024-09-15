Two Lemont seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Lemont High School seniors Leonardo Rafacz and Nora Thornber earned National Merit Semifinalist honors due to their performances on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Lemont High School senior Nora Thornber earned National Merit Semifinalist honors due to her performance on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

More than 1.3 million students took the PSAT/NMSQT in October 2023. Approximately 16,000 students are named as National Merit Scholar Semifinalists. Of those named as National Merit Semifinalists, approximately 95% attain Finalist standing and around half of those earn National Merit Scholarships and receive Merit Scholar accolades.

Lemont High School senior Leonardo Rafacz earned National Merit Semifinalist honors due to his performance on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

As National Merit Semifinalists, Rafacz and Thornber will continue in the competition for some of the nearly $26 million of Merit Scholarships that will be offered in the spring of 2025. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists and their high schools must submit a detailed scholarship application.