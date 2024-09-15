Minooka girls fourth at First to the Finish: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
First to the Finish: At Peoria, Minooka finished fourth in the 37-team Class 3A division, trailing only Barrington, Batavia and Naperville North. Maya Ledesma highlighted the day for the Indians, taking second place with a time of 17:06.20. Following her in the Minooka lineup were Natalie Nahs, (26th, 18:57.00), Clara Getsoian (33rd, 19:06.00), Taya Gummerson (37th, 19:11.40) and Melinda Torres (42nd, 19:14.90). Plainfield North finished seventh, Lockport was 15th and Bolingbrook took 22nd.
In the Class 2A division, Morris finished ninth out of 56 teams, while Joliet Catholic was 27th, and Lemont was 31st. Morris was led by Makensi Martin (37th, 19:19.30), Leah Ortiz (53rd, 19:50.50), Hope Emmerich (84th, 20:24.70), Zara Lugo (89th, 20:27.40) and Paityn Valentine (103rd, 20:31.60). JCA’s top runner was Carolina Gallegos (60th, 19:54.80), while Lemont was led by Hannah Farley (9th, 17:52.80).
In Class 1A, Seneca finished 17th out of 40 teams, led by Natalie Misener, who finished 29th in 19:04.70.
Cherry Invitational: At Channahon Community Park, Lincoln-Way Central finished third in the 17-team event behind Wheaton-Warrenville South and Neuqua Valley. Lincoln-Way East finished fifth, Joliet West was seventh, Lincolon-Way West was 10th, Plainfield South 11th, Joliet Central 12th and Plainfield Central 15th. Joliet Central’s Madison King was the top area finisher, taking fourth with a time of 18:18.40, while Joliet West’s Erin Santerelli was seventh in 18:56.80. Lincoln-Way Central was led by Brea Counihan (12th, 19:13.60), Keira Faxel (13th, 19:14.50), Mia Forystek (16th, 19:29.10), Ava Dughetti (22nd, 19:37.40) and Katie Petrosky (33rd, 20:29.30).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
First to the Finish: At Peoria, Plainfield North finished third in the Class 3A division. Lincoln-Way Central was eighth, Plainfield South 13th, Lockport 20th, Minooka 21st and Bolingbrook 25th. Plainfield North was led by Quinn Davis (6th, 14:43.20), Aidan Connors (15th, 15:12.20), Dominic Frigo (49th, 15:44.60), James Maso (57th, 15:51.10) and Logan Dodson (59th, 15:51.90). Lincoln-Way Central’s top finisher was Braden Hoff (18th, 15:20.80), while Dylan Maloney (5th, 14:43.20) led Plainfield South. Lockport was led by Henry Eissing (52nd, 15:45.60), Minooka was led by Nico Cimino (21st, 15:24.40), and Bolingbrook was led by Michael Delgado (88th, 16:08.30).
In the Class 2A division, Morris took 11th out of 66 teams, while Lemont was 20th and JCA 63rd. Morris was led by Cuyler Swanson, who took second with a time of 14:55.80. He was followed by Everett Swanson (10th, 15:17.50), Nikita Hovious (43rd, 15:54.60), Brodie Peterson (152nd, 17:08.30), and Chase McConnell (258th, 18:02.90). Lemont’s top runner was Jacob Czerwiec (92nd, 16:32.40), while JCA’s top finisher was Chris Corsi (282nd, 18:13.20).
In Class 1A, Seneca took 40th out of 52 teams, led by Pierce Gilbertson (21st, 15:57.30).
Cherry Invitational: At Channahon Community Park, Lincoln-Way West finished second out of 14 teams. Joliet West was seventh, Joliet Central eighth, Plainfield Central 10th, Providence 12th and Romeoville 14th. Lincoln-Way West was led by Nicholas Dul (seventh, 15:48.10), Hunter Spee (16th, 16:42.80), Parker Ethridge (19th, 16:51.10), Anthony Lusciatti (21st, 16:56.30) and John Kennedy (50th, 17:53.20). Joliet West’s top runner was Julian Esquivel (15th, 16:41.30), while Joliet Central was paced by Nathaniel Gabriel (fourth, 15:45.60). Plainfield Central was led by Luke Adair (14th, 16:28.20), Providence was paced by Kyle Szafranski (34th, 17:23.70) and Danny Alvarez (47th, 17:43.30) led Romeoville.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Andrew Invitational: Lockport won the championship. After winning their pool Friday, the Porters (13-2) beat Homewood-Flossmoor 25-23, 26-24 in the Gold Bracket semifinals, led by Jenna Kolosta (8 kills), Natalie Bochantin (12 assists), Malley Green (11 assists) and Sadie Denk (11 digs). In the championship match, Lockport topped Downers Grove South 24-26, 25-19, 25-16. The Porters were led by Kyla Mitchell (10 kills), Bochantin (17 assists), Green (14 assists, 4 aces) and Sam Bagdonaite (9 digs).
BOYS GOLF
Providence Invitational: At Sanctuary, Minooka took third in the 28-team event with a round of 304. Lincoln-Way East (311) finished sixth, Providence Catholic (312) was seventh, Lincoln-Way Central (314) took ninth, Lincoln-Way West (318) was 12th, Lockport (323) was 15th, Joliet Catholic (330) was 18th, Lemont (240) took 20th and Joliet Central (358) placed 23rd.
TJ Quinn led Minooka with a round of 74, followed by Luke Purcell (76), Ethan Walsh (76) and Keegan Reilly (78). Lincoln-Way East was led by a round of 76 from both Carmine Moccio and Blake Lord, while Nico Mancini shot 79 and Rory Moran shot 80. Joliet Central’s Mitchell Fulayter was the top area finisher, taking fourth with a round of 73. For Lincoln-Way West, Drake Been (T-13) led the Warriors with a 75, including three birdies over a six-hole stretch. Also contributing to the team score was EJ Dwyer (78), Logan Knedlik (81), and Liam Wills (84).
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 2, Joliet Central 2: Goals for the Warriors (4-2-1) came from Ryan Saysongkham and Reece Eggener, while Cohen Cox and Marcel Lepionka each had an assist. Juan Franco Burgos and Juan Sebastian Garcia scored for the Steelmen (3-3-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way East Invitational: Lincoln-Way West won the title at the 14-team event. West’s Lily Kulhan won the championship at No. 2 singles, while the No. doubles team of Jess Dakin and Grace Cremieux also won the championship. Emily Tigchelaar took fifth at No. 1 singles.