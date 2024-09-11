Lockport volleyball downs Minooka in two sets: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 26-25, Minooka 24-17: Jenna Kolosta had seven kills, two aces and a block for the Porters (6-2) in the nonconference win, while Malley Green and Natalie Bochantin each had 10 assists and Sadie Denk added nine digs. Kendall Kozak led Minooka (5-3) with seven kills and 11 assists, while Addison Ciesliski had four kills and two blocks and Charlotte Majetka had six kills.
Joliet Catholic Academy 25-17-25, Marian Catholic 21-25-21: Ellie Blotnik had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead the Angels (2-2, 1-0) to the East Suburban Catholic Conference win.
Joliet West 25-25, Andrew 8-13: Lexie Grevengoed led the Tigers (9-0) to the nonconference win with seven kills, while Faith Jordan had three kills and three blocks. Lina Govoni had seven assists and four digs, Julia Adams had eight assists and three aces, and Sidney Barlog had six digs.
IC Catholic 25-25, Morris 16-18: Tessa Shannon led Morris (7-3) with five kills, while Alyssa Jepson had 14 digs in the nonconference loss.
Beecher 25-25, Gardner-South Wilmington 23-19: Nina Siano led the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) in the River Valley Conference loss with three kills, an ace and four digs, while Kendall Huston had three kills and six digs. Liv Siano (2 kills, 8 digs) and Maddie Simms (9 digs) each had four assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Joliet Central 1, Plainfield South 0: Juan Mendoza scored the winning goal for the Steelmen, with an assist from Ricardo Camacho in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Bolingbrook 1, Yorkville 0: The Raiders picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Providence Catholic 3, St. Ignatius 2: Gio Gonzalez, JT Potocsnak and Aldo Dominguez all scored a goal for the Celtics in the win.
Oswego East 2, Minooka 1: Andrew Calderon scored the only goal for the Indians (0-3-4, 0-2-0) on a penalty kick in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss. Isaac Goddard made eight saves in goal.
Plainfield North 3, Joliet West 0: Plainfield North picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win on Senior Night.
Romeoville 2, Plainfield East 1: The Spartans picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Bengals.
Bloom 3, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Warriors fell to 2-3 with the loss.
BOYS GOLF
Lincoln-Way West 155, Stagg 155: At Hickory Hills Country Club, the Warriors’ depth shined through as they needed a fifth score to defeat Stagg after each school’s top four golfers tied at 155. Will Hoffmann led the Warriors with a one-over par 37 with two birdies. Also contributing to the team score was E.J. Dwyer (38), Drake Been (40), Liam Wills (40), and Logan Knedlik (40).
Plainfield North 155, Oswego East 156, Bolingbrook 172: At Naperbrook, Casey Sanborn and Max Espinosa each shot 37 for the Tigers, while Sam Espinosa shot 40 and Bradley Ellinghouse carded a 41. Bolingbrook was led by a round of 40 by Dylan Hoag.
Streator 168, Coal City 203: At Cinder Ridge, Jerry Carlson led Coal City with a round of 48, followed by Jaxon Duke (49), Griffin Winke (52) and Trevor Perino (54).
GIRLS GOLF
Plainfield Central 179, Romeoville 262: At Wedgewood, Yami Gonzalez led the Wildcats with a round of 39, while Alexis Listermann shot 46 and Kaylee Adelmann and Natalie Adelmann each shot 47. Anna Klimek led the Spartans with a 61.
Plainfield South 196, Bolingbrook 224: At Boughton Ridge, Hayden Justis led the Cougars with a round of 39, followed by Sophia Padilla and Darcey O’Sullivan with 51 each and Brianna McHugh with 55. Bolingbrook was led by a 46 by Liz Jones.
Minooka 189, Yorkville 216: At Blackberry Oaks, Leona Trevino and Avery Selk led the Indians with 45 each, while Laney Przbyla shot 49 and Grace Mangun carded a 50.
Lockport 174, Sandburg 176, Andrew 198: At Broken Arrow, freshman Natalie Mickelson led Lockport with a round of 41, while Angelica Kwak and Giada Pellicane shot 44 and Addyson Hill shot 45.
Lincoln-Way Central 167, Lincoln-Way West 170, Stagg 226: At Sanctuary, Taylor Bush led the Knights with a round of 38, while Kristin Kroll shot 42, Allison Garofalo shot 43 and Sophie de Vries shot 44. Scoring for Lincoln-Way West were Peyton White (39), Sydney Pohlmann (43), Kiera Grimmett (43) and Reilly Carlson (45).
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: Winners for the Warriors were Gwen Baker (3rd singles), Syd Rutkowski and Avery Webb (1st doubles), Jess Dakin and Gianna DePersia (3rd doubles), and Addi Misek and Elle Pruim (4th doubles).