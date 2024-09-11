Joliet District 86 set to break ground on 2 new schools

Concept rendering of a classroom in the new Hufford and Gompers junior high building plans. (Provided by Nicholas and Associates)

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 will break ground on the new buildings for Gompers and Hufford junior high schools Thursday.

The district is rebuilding the two outdated schools simultaneously in an ambitious $99.5 million project, which will see both buildings built adjacent to the existing schools.

The groundbreaking for Hufford Junior High, 1125 N. Larkin, is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by the ceremony for Gompers Junior High, 1501 Copperfield Avenue, at 11 a.m. with district officials, state legislators, and members of the City Council present.

Over the next three years the district plans to replace Hufford and Gompers with new buildings, then demolish the originals to make space for expanded parking and athletic fields.

Both buildings will sit on the same parcels as the originals but will be reoriented to allow students to continue attending the current schools while the replacements are built. The new schools are expected to be open by the 2026-27 school year.