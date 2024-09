Traffic is diverted as a train blocks Millsdale Road at the intersection of Brandon Road on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf)

Millsdale Road in Joliet was blocked for several hours Thursday at a railroad crossing.

Joliet police issued a notice on their Facebook page at 9 a.m. that the crossing was blocked because of a stopped train.

The crossing remained closed as of early Thursday afternoon.

The crossing is located on Millsdale Road between Brandon and Bridge roads.