Lake Chaminwood in Channahon debuts new kayak rental station

A new kayak rental station is now up and running at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon and is ready to go for Labor Day weekend.

The station consists of a metal locker unit located near the launch and contains eight locked compartments that each hold a single sit-on-top kayak, a paddle and a life vest.

”Preserve patrons will be able to rent a kayak from the locker by downloading the Rent.Fun app, creating an account, entering their credit card information and signing the waiver,” Jenna Wright, the forest preserve’s permitting and recreation supervisor, said in a news release announcing the launch of the program.

QR codes on the unit help users, and once they complete those steps, they will be able to unlock the locker with the app, according to the release.

The cost is $25 for the first two hours and $15 for each additional hour.

“At the end of their reservation, they have the option to add more time or return the kayak and equipment to the station,” Wright said in the release. “They must properly store everything, close the locker and take a photo.”

Customer service questions and issues should be sent to Rent.Fun through the app. There is an option to chat with its customer support service or submit a support ticket. The station will be operational from April 1 through Oct. 31 each year.

The kayak rental station comes on the heels of a major, two-phase renovation at the preserve that expanded the parking lot, extended the loop trail to connect with the state-owned Illinois & Michigan Canal Trail, and saw the installation of an accessible kayak launch that makes it easier for people of all abilities to enter the water.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.