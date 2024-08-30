Joliet man arrested after investigation into west side shooting

A Joliet man faces weapons charges following an investigation into shots fired Thursday at The Birches apartments on the west side.

Michael King, 42, was arrested, and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Taylor Street on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a male walking in the area and carrying a firearm. After an initial search, police said officers could not locate the person.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Thursday morning at The Birches apartments in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane, police said.

While on Taylor Street, officers learned a male carrying a rifle was walking on the property of White Birch Apartments and that he had entered an apartment building in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane, police said. Officers found the suspect who turned out to be King inside an apartment, police said.

Officers also found three spent rifle casings from the ground in the parking lot outside the building, police said.

No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers located King’s Mercedes Benz vehicle in the parking lot and located a handgun in plain view on the front seat of the vehicle, police said.

King was transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Later on Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at King’s apartment where they found a loaded AR-style rifle in a closet and other ammunition, police said. Detectives determined that King did not possess a valid FOID card and is a convicted felon, police said.

King remains in custody at the Will County jail.

At 11:08 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the same area but found no victims injured or property damaged in the incident, English said. Spent shell casings were recovered by officers, he said.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans issued a statement following the announcement of King’s arrest, addressing the number of shootings that have taken place throughout the city over the past few months.

“I understand the anxiety and distress these random acts of violence can cause, and I share in that concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected, and your police department is committed to ensuring that we take every necessary step to address this issue,” he said.

“Today’s arrest was made possible through the diligent work of our Officers and Detectives as well as the vital assistance of our community members. This development is an important step toward holding those responsible accountable and ensuring justice is served,” Evans said.

He acknowledged that more work is needed to address the gun violence and urged residents to work with the police and contact them immediately if they see “something suspicious or concerning.”