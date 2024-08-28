Coal City boys soccer opens with a win: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

COAL CITY — Coal City’s boys soccer team opened up its season on their new turf field Monday with a convincing 8-1 victory over Grant Park.
Coal City controlled most of the game and, after a 1-1 score, the Coalers scored seven unanswered goals. Goals came from Luke Munsterman (2), freshman Carter Hollis (2), Adrian Dames, Sam Sterba, Parker Jacovec, and Michael Kelly. Assists came from Creed Macaluso (2), Dane Noffsinger, Dylan Fatlan, Michael Kelly, Evan Greggain, and Kaleb Reinert.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bolingbrook 2, Hinsdale Central 0: The Raiders opened the season with a 25-20, 25-20 non-conference win Tuesday.
Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0: The Wildcats had their home opener Monday and claimed a 25-18, 25-16 win. Rachel Smith led Wilmington with 10 kills and six digs, while Molly Southall had 11 assists, three kills and two aces. Maggie Lindsey chipped in with three kills, two blocks and an ace.