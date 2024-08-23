Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomes new educators

More than 70 employees at Joliet Public Schools District 86 recently completed a weeklong new teacher orientation to prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomed more than 70 new certified employees for the school year.

New certified staff members include Twanette Adams, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Maria Al-Shwaiyat, Pershing Elementary; Julieta Arreola, Woodland Elementary; Jennifer Barnes, Edna Keith Elementary; Brandon Bos, Washington Junior High; Amy Botka, Dirksen Junior High; Haley Brosman, Dirksen Junior High; Spencer Bunch-Hotaling, Eisenhower Academy and Sator Sanchez Elementary; Gentiana Cakrani, Carl Sandburg and Sator Sanchez Elementary; Marcy Cantu, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Melissa Cavanaile, Washington Junior High; Ruben Chavez, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Alice Chu-Bontemps, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Tiffany Covarrubia, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Megan Crocker, Pershing Elementary; Eric Cruz, Dirksen Junior High; Allison Danielson, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Denise Durante, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Summer Easley, Washington Junior High; Emily Flatness, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Jasmine Flores, Dirksen Junior High; Amanda Gaile, Edna Keith Elementary; Guadalupe Garcia, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Alexandra Gilruth Gunter, Edna Keith Elementary; Andrea Gonzalez, Farragut Elementary; Kimberly Grier, Washington Junior High; Kristin Gross, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Alexis Hart, Edna Keith and A.O. Marshall Elementary; Haransa Hernandez, Woodland Elementary; Kimberly Herzog, Pershing Elementary; Holly Howell-Cury, Washington Junior High; Alicia Hrvatin, Hufford Junior High; Angelica Incavo, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Camille Jatho, Dirksen Junior High; Jeremiah Jobe, Washington Junior High; Laura Johnson, Pershing Elementary; Aisha Jones, Taft Elementary; Rebecca Kennedy, Dirksen Junior High; Rebecca Kinney, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Nancy La Jeunesse, Hufford Junior High; Sarah Lancman, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Paulie Lopez, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Alyssa Love, Farragut Elementary; Amalia Morales, Edna Keith Elementary; Sarah Neuman, Dirksen Junior High; Madeline Novy, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Maria Olmo, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Sasha Oquendo, Washington Junior High; Tina Pembroke, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Adyleny Pito, Edna Keith Elementary; Kiera Posteluk, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Catlin Ratajczak, Taft Elementary; Ashley Richards, Edna Keith Elementary; Jose Rivera-Rivera, Woodland Elementary; Iverson Rosa Nives, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Jenna Rudolph, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center; Mattheia Rudolph, Dirksen Junior High; Emily Ryan, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Melanie Saienni, T.E. Culbertson Elementary and Woodland Elementary; Sonia Saragossa, Farragut Elementary; Zyra Sarpy, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Laura Schmitt-Rush, Hufford Junior High; Kumari Shivgobin, Farragut Elementary; Elizabeth Skwarczynski, Dirksen Junior High; Reasie Smith, Edna Keith Elementary; Kathryn Sobol, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Mikeya Stephen, Woodland Elementary; Imani Thompson, Taft Elementary; Paul Vega, Farragut Elementary; Maricela Villagomez, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Adam Washington, Washington Junior High; and Shannon Williams, Sator Sanchez Elementary.