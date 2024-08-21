JCA boys golf tops Joliet Township: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

JOLIET — The Joliet Catholic boys golf team defeated Joliet Township 172-177 on Tuesday at Wedgewood.
Mitchell Fulayter of Joliet Township earned match medalist honors with a round of 37.
JCA was led by Quinn Swienton (37) and AJ Vittoroni (41), while Nick Egizio and Zach Zabel each carded a 46 for the Hilltoppers.
Morris 161, LaSalle-Peru 166: At Senica’s Oak Ridge, Connor Barth and Braden Wickkiser each shot 39 for Morris to share medalist honors, while teammate Jake Scalf shot 41 and Liam Eber fired a round of 42.
Coal City 186, Lisle 234: At Cinder Ridge, Frankie Ponio led the Coalers and earned match medalist honors with a round of 45. He was followed by Jaxon Duke (46), Culan Lindemuth (47) and Jerry Carlson (48).
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego East 170, Minooka 194: At Heritage Bluffs, Leona Trevino led the Indians with a round of 41. She was followed by Laney Przbyla (49), Grace Mangun (51) and Avery Selk (51).
Lockport 169, Lincoln-Way West 173: The Porters edged the Warriors in an early-season contest.