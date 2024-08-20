Lincoln-Way West girls golfers win at Rockford: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Girls golf
Lincoln-Way West takes gold at Rockford: The Warriors opened up the season in excellent fashion, taking first place at the Rockford Guilford Tournament.
Peyton White led the way, as she finished third individually. Reilly Carlson finished ninth as an individual.
Plainfield North beats Yorkville: Plainfield North took victory Monday at Yorkville by a score of 179-209.
Seneca tops at The Creek: Seneca scored 199 to finish first over Somonauk (275) and Plano (276). Piper Stenzel medaled with a score of 41. Shelby Welsh wasn’t far behind at 47. Seneca is 2-0.
Boys golf
Coal City 8th at Bill Breedan: At the Kankakee Elks Club, the Coalers finished the Bill Breedan Invite in eighth place after scoring 408 as a team. Freshamn Frankie Ponio led the way with a score of 99 on 18 holes in his first ever high school match.
Lincoln-Way East 3rd at Plainfield North Invite: The Griffins were the top team from the area at the invite with a score of 310.
The hosts finished fourth at 312, Lincoln-Way Central tied for fifth with 319, Lockport was seventh at 329, Morris finished eighth with 332, Plainfield East was 10th at 338, Lemont was 12th at 339, Lincoln-Way West finished with 351 and in 14th place, Plainfield South took 16th at 371, and Bolingbrook was 17th at 407.