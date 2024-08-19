Chick-fil-A plans second Joliet restaurant

Chick-fil-A saw long lines of customers when it opened its first Joliet restaurant in January 2021.

Chick-fil-A plans to open a second Joliet location on Larkin Avenue.

The popular chicken sandwich restaurant would take over the closed Steak ‘N Shake building at 201 S. Larkin Ave.

A Chick-fil-A request for a drive-thru permit goes to the City Council for a vote Tuesday.

According to the city staff memo on Chick-fil-A plans, the existing Steak ‘N Shake structure would be demolished and replaced by a 5,000-square-foot building with dual drive-thru lanes.

The redevelopment would mark the second time Chick-fil-A has knocked down a closed restaurant building to open a Joliet location.

The first Chick-fil-A in Joliet at 2705 Plainfield Road was built on the site of a former Lone Star Steakhouse. It opened in January 2021 to long lines of customers.