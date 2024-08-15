Joliet man accused of attacking cashier at liquor store

A Joliet man has been charged with striking a cashier at a downtown store, which led to the cashier striking the man in the head with a baseball bat to stop the attack, police said.

Andre Ellis, 61, was briefly hospitalized for his injuries following his July 19 altercation with the cashier at Ranch Liquors, 83 W. Jefferson St., said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

On Aug. 9, Ellis was charged with the two counts of felony aggravated battery. Ellis pleaded not guilty to both counts.

While Ellis was not jailed, he was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim or Ranch Liquors, court records show.

About 4 p.m. July 19, officers responded to Ranch Liquors for a report of a fight.

Officers learned Ellis was a customer at the store and he had argued with the cashier when the latter told him to stop bothering another customer.

At one point, the cashier walked away from the cash register and into a back room. Police officials believe Ellis followed the cashier and struck him in the head “numerous times and shoved him into nearby shelves,” English said.

“The cashier then struck Ellis in the head with a baseball bat to stop the attack,” English said.

Ellis was taken into custody at the scene and then sent to Ascension Saint Jospeh – Joliet hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Ellis was issued a notice from police to make a court appearance on his aggravated battery case.