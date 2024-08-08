Joliet woman charged with failing to report fatal Crest Hill pedestrian crash

Mary Beth Mosqueda in 2023 at the Will County jail. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet woman has been charged with failing to report a March 9 hit-and-run in Crest Hill that resulted in the death of two pedestrians.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for the arrest of Mary Beth Mosqueda, 35, on two felony charges of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death.

The charges were the result of a Crest Hill Police Department investigation of the crash that killed Laurie Cooper, 53, and Danny Cooper, 68, both of Plainfield. The Coopers were husband and wife.

The crash occurred March 9 in the 2100 block of Plainfield Road.

The charging documents allege that Mosqueda was driving a Jeep Cherokee at the time of the incident.

The vehicle left the scene after striking the Coopers, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

About 11 p.m. March 9, officers were notified of a “vehicle versus pedestrian” crash and found two people in the road when they arrived at the scene, according to a statement from the city of Crest Hill’s Facebook page.

An emergency crew with the Lockport Township Fire Department arrived at the scene for treatment, but the Coopers had died from their injuries.

Mosqueda was last in the Will County jail on Dec. 6, 2023. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a Will County sheriff’s deputy May 2 and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge by Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius.