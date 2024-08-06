ZZ Top music headlines Joliet Area Historical Museum's Rooftop concert

Joliet Area Historical Museum presents Great Moments in Vinyl Plays ZZ Top at its next concert in the Rooftop Summer Music Series.

The concert will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

In addition to the live music, there will be a full beverage bar and snack vendor.

In case of inclement weather, concerts will move to indoor auditorium theater. For tickets and more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

