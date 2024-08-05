Joliet man arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges

A Joliet man faces several charges related to drugs and weapons possession after being arrested as part of a traffic stop.

Adrian Jimenez Jr., 23, of Joliet is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, no firearm owners identification card, unlawful possession of ammunition, and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Joliet police.

Jimenez Jr. was the passenger in the car that was pulled over by Joliet police near Benton Street and Henderson Avenue for improper lane usage on Friday. Aug. 2.

Jimenez Jr. complied with officers’ request to exit the vehicle and officers observed what appeared to be a handgun hidden in his waistband, according to police.

When an officer attempted to conduct a pat down search of Jimenez Jr., he pushed the officer’s hands away and ran, according to police.

Officers quickly caught up to Jimenez Jr. and he was placed into custody without further incident, according to police.

Jimenez indicated he possessed a handgun and cocaine, according to police. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun from Jimenez Jr.’s waistband as well as suspected cocaine that appeared to be packaged for sale, police said.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old James Fox Jr. of Joliet, was placed into custody without incident after officers determined that he held an active Grundy County warrant for failing to appear in court on previous traffic charges, according to police.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.