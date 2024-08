Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Joliet on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

State police are at the scene at Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) near Cherry Hill Road, Illinois State Police Troop 3 posted on its social media pages.

Route 30 is closed near the location of the crash and extended delays are expected, state police reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.