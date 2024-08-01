Joliet shooting damages residence on Akin Avenue

Officers responded to a shooting at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday and determined the gunfire originated from outside of a Joliet residence, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A single bullet struck a dresser inside an occupied Joliet residence in the 100 block of Akin Avenue but no one was wounded, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday and determined the gunfire originated from outside of the residence, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

One round had struck the home, English said. The bullet entering a bedroom and struck a dresser.

“There were multiple juveniles ranging in age from one to [17] in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured,” English said.

Officers have conducted a canvass of the area as part of their investigation into this shooting.

The shooting on Wednesday represents at least the eighth shooting reported in Joliet in roughly a week. On Monday, three shootings were reported throughout the city.

The first shooting on Monday was reported at 1:50 a.m. in the parking lot of Fairfield Inn, 1501 Riverboat Center Drive, according to Joliet police officials. No one was injured, but spent shell casings and broken glass were found in the area.

The second was at 5:10 a.m. when officers discovered a 37-year-old man who was shot by a suspect near the Ottawa Street parking deck in downtown Joliet, police said.

The third shooting was at 8:20 p.m. on Black Road in the city’s west side.

Occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire although officers discovered no shooting victims, police said. A pickup truck and residence were damaged on Black Road.

A shooting was reported Sunday at the Marycrest Shopping Center on West Jefferson Street, police said. Officers found no shooting victims.

A house was struck twice by gunfire on July 27 in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue, police said. Although the residence was occupied, no one was injured in the incident.

Two men were wounded in a shooting July 25 following a confrontation at Pilcher Park.

More than 40 shots were fired in a shooting that damaged a residence and vehicle July 24 in the 1400 block of North Center in Joliet. Officers found no shooting victims.