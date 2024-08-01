August 01, 2024
I-55 interchange ramp in Shorewood closing for weekend

Motorists advised to use Rt. 59 interchange to head south

By Bob Okon
A new interchange is being built at Interstate 55 and Route 59 to provide access to the Rock Run Crossings site in Joliet.

Interstate 55 traffic approaches interchanges at Route 52 and Route 59. (Bob Okon)

The state plans to shut down the southbound ramp to Interstate 55 off of Jefferson Street in Shorewood this weekend.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and continues until 6 a.m. Monday depending on the weather, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be directed to use the nearby Route 59 interchange to get onto southbound I-55, IDOT said.

The weekend closure at Jefferson Street (also Route 52) actually is being done for the reconstruction of the I-55 interchange at Route 59, IDOT said.

The $59.3 million project will convert the partial-access interchange at Route 59 into a full-access, diverging diamond interchange serving both Shorewood and Joliet. The project includes the relocation of East Frontage Road and new auxiliary lanes between the Route 52 and Route 59 interchanges.

