Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet to close Tuesday

Ruby Street Bridge in downtown Joliet will be shut down beginning Tuesday, July 30, The closure is necessary to install aerial towers on the bridge as part of efforts to upgrade the structure over the Des Plaines River. (Gary Middendorf)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet will be closed for work Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 2.

The closure is necessary to install aerial towers on the bridge as part of efforts to upgrade the structure over the Des Plaines River, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

A detour will direct northbound motorists to Scott Street (Route 53) via Cass Street (Route 30), Plainfield Road (Route 30), Theodore Street (Route 53) and Route 53/Route 7, according to IDOT.

Southbound traffic will detour via Theodore Street (Route 7), Plainfield Road (Route 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (Route 30) and Broadway Street (Route 53), according to IDOT.

There will be detours set up for truck traffic.

The northbound detour will be Chicago Street (Route 53), Jefferson Street (Route 30), Collins Street (Route 171), Ninth Street (Route 7) and Route 7/Route 53.

The southbound truck detour will be Plainfield Road (Route 30), Larkin Avenue (Route 7), Route 6 and McDonough Street (Route 52).

Find traffic and road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.