Expect driving delays Monday on 9th Street in Lockport

A construction worker holding a stop sign to direct traffic through a work zone. Delays are expected Monday on Ninth Street in Lockport.

Lockport — More traffic delays are expected for drivers Monday on Illinois Route 7 in Lockport.

Roadwork is underway as part of the IL-7 Channelization project and will create “intermittent traffic disruptions” on Illinois Route 7 (Ninth Street) on Monday, July 29, according to the city’s website.

The city announced that construction crew members will direct motorists as needed throughout the day to allow trucks and other equipment to access the north parkway between Garfield and Grandview avenues.

Drivers are advised to use caution while navigating the area and to expect travel delays.

During construction along Route 7, all traffic lanes and business entrances will remain open with temporary detours and closures as needed, the city has said. Drivers should expect delays as construction is projected to continue through summer 2025.