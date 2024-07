The village of Plainfield is nearing the final stages of its update to the comprehensive land-use plan and is holding an open house Tuesday.

The village is looking to get feedback from residents on new exhibits for the plan created by the village’s consultant, Houseal Lavigne.

The open house is informal at Village Hall, 24401 Lockport St., and residents can stop by any time between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.