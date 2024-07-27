How to keep landscape plants fresh through late summer

While much of the work done in the garden happens in the spring, that doesn’t mean growers can coast through summer. Supplemental watering, weeding and managing pests will go a long way to keep landscapes growing through the summer. (Ken Johnson | University of Illinois Extension)

Although much of the work done in the garden happens in the spring, that doesn’t mean growers can coast through summer. Supplemental watering, weeding and managing pests will go a long way to keep landscapes growing through the summer.

Water

As the temperatures heat up and the spigot in the sky turns off, providing supplemental water to plants is often necessary. Gardeners can water plants in various ways, from just the hose with a nozzle to overhead sprinklers or drip irrigation. Most plants will need 1 to 2 inches of water a week, either through rainfall or irrigation. Mulch will help retain soil moisture, meaning those beds may not have to be watered as often.

Keep a close eye on raised beds and container gardens. Raised beds and containers dry out much faster than plants in the ground. Therefore, these likely will need to be watered more frequently. It’s not uncommon to have to water potted plants daily during hot, dry stretches of weather.

Weeds

Make sure to stay on top of weeds, and don’t allow them to go to seed. Mechanical, hand-pulling or hoeing is a good way to control small weeds or weeds in small areas. In larger areas, herbicides may be the best option for management.

Mulching around plants also can help keep weeds down in flower beds, around trees and in vegetable gardens. Try using organic mulches such as wood chips, straw or shredded leaves. Not only will it help keep weeds down, but as the mulches break down, it also will add organic matter to the soil.

Pests

Pest populations also can explode as the temperatures continue to heat up. It is important to go out and scout the landscape at least once a week. This will help keep track of what’s going on in a garden space and stay on top of any pests that may be present.

When managing pests in a landscape, use integrated pest management practices. Depending on the pest, there may be management options other than spraying pesticides. Using cultural, physical and biological management techniques often can provide adequate control of pests.

Flowers

Many annual flowers don’t require much care other than the occasional watering. However, some will benefit from deadheading or removing the flowers after they bloom. Doing this encourages the plants to produce more flowers and helps keep them from looking ragged. Some annuals that may benefit from deadheading are geraniums, marigolds, salvia and snapdragons.

Vegetables

Harvest vegetables such as cucumbers, sweet corn and green beans at the proper time. Also, keep up with harvesting other vegetables, such as tomatoes and peppers.

Come July and August, gardeners can begin planting a fall garden. Many cool-season vegetables grown in the spring, such as broccoli, cabbage, carrots, lettuce and spinach, can be planted again in mid-to-late summer to extend the growing season.