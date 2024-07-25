Will County meeting will lay out plans on Mills Road-Cherry Hill Project

Map of the Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road corridor in Will County. (Provided by Will County DOT)

Joliet — The Will County Division of Transportation announced that it will host a public information meeting on the planned Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road project Tuesday.

The meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. in rooms C and D at the Nowell Park Recreation Center at 199 Mills Road in Joliet to discuss the project’s phase one study.

According to a news release, the county is working on the first phase of the study to identify possible improvements to the corridor, which includes Mills Road from Route 52 to Cherry Hill Road and Cherry Hill Road from Mills Road to Route 30.

“Residents and business owners are invited to attend this open house and share their thoughts on the future of the Mills Road and Cherry Hill corridor,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said. “The Will County Division of Transportation has been working hard to incorporate public feedback from the first public meeting to create improvement options for this roadway.”

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant speaks at a Will County Board meeting Aug. 17, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Will County DOT said the study has produced options to improve safety and mobility, reconstruct pavement, improve drainage, and enhance bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

The meeting will be an informal open house that will allow residents to come and go at their leisure and see displays and project information. Residents are encouraged to ask questions and leave comments with staff members who will be available throughout the event.

Comments and questions also can be submitted by email at connect@millscherryhillstudy.com or by mail to Will County DOT, 16841 W. Laraway Road, Joliet, for those unable to attend in person. All comments must be submitted by Aug. 13.

More information also is available at millscherryhillstudy.com.