Plainfield hosting Barro Fest celebrating Hispanic culture

Barro Fest in Plainfield will showcase artisans, live music, folkloric dances, Mexican pottery, traditional food, vendors and entertainment. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Settlers’ Park in Plainfield will be the site for Barro Fest from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

This family friendly Hispanic heritage celebration will include artisans, live music, folkloric dances, Mexican pottery, traditional food, vendors and entertainment.

Admission and parking are free.

Blankets and lawn chairs welcome. Food and drink sold separately.

Settlers’ Park is located at 24401 W. 24401 Lockport St.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.