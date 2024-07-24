Bolingbrook man charged with battering former girlfriend jailed for 3rd time

A Bolingbrook man is accused of allowing the shutdown of an electronic monitoring device that was placed on him after he was charged with a battering his former girlfriend and violating her protective order.

On Friday, Will County Judge Art Smigielski granted a petition from prosecutors to send Alejandro Guerrero, 42, back to jail after he was charged with escape from his electronic home monitoring. It marked Guerrero’s third time in jail this year.

“[Guerrero] has shown repeatedly he has no desire to follow the orders of the court to stay away from [his former girlfriend], to remain on electronic GPS monitoring or to attend court when ordered to do so,” prosecutors said in the petition.

Since Guerrero was first released from jail Feb. 22, he has been charged with a second felony case, three misdemeanor cases and three traffic cases.

Guerrero’s former girlfriend has claimed he threatened to shoot her and he has access to guns, according to prosecutors.

The April 26 electronic monitoring order for Guerrero initially required him stay confined to his home 24 hours a day. The order was later modified to allow Guerrero to work during the day, which was requested by Guerrero’s employer, court records show.

On May 15, Guerrero allowed his electronic monitoring device to “enter shutdown mode,” according to prosecutors.

The Office of Statewide Pretrial Services, which manages the electronic monitoring program for Will County defendants, spent five days trying to contact Guerrero in order to get him to charge the monitoring device, prosecutors said.

Following an unsuccessful search for Guerrero, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest July 8, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers later found Guerrero July 17 in Joliet during a traffic stop, English said. Guerrero gave officers a fake name but they nevertheless confirmed his real identity.

Guerrero’s legal troubles began in 2022 when he was charged with domestic battery of his girlfriend, criminal trespass of her apartment and criminal damage of her property.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins had ordered to Alejandro Guerrero, 42, of Bolingbrook, to submit to electronic monitoring and stay on home confinement after Guerrero was charged with violating his former girlfriend's protective order. (Alex Ortiz)

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan set a $20,000 bond for Guerrero’s arrest warrant.

However, Guerrero was not arrested for that case until Feb. 17, court records show. He was charged with giving a police officer a fake name during his arrest that day.

Guerrero’s former girlfriend petitioned a protective order that claimed Guerrero sent her 11 voicemails Feb. 19 while he was still in jail.

“All the messages are threatening. [He] states he is going to come after me once he is released and take our daughter with him,” according to the woman’s petition.

Guerrero was released from jail Feb. 22 when a family member posted 10% of his $20,000 bond.

Prosecutors did not petition to keep Guerrero detained in jail at the time. Domestic battery is a charge that is considered eligible for detainment under the SAFE-T Act.

While cash bail was eliminated Sept. 18, 2023, defendants like Guerrero could still post money for their jail release if their bonds were set before cashless bail went into effect.

After Guerrero’s Feb. 22 jail release, he failed to make a court appearance March 5, court records show. A no-bond warrant was issued for his arrest.

On March 8, Smigielski granted a defense motion to quash the warrant.

On April 22, Guerrero was charged with violating his former girlfriend’s protective order. Prosecutors petitioned to have Guerrero jailed when the case was filed.

In the petition, prosecutors alleged Guerrero sent his former girlfriend more than 60 messages.

They also alleged officers were investigating a shooting reported outside the former girlfriend’s home, although they did not directly link Guerrero to that incident.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins decided April 26 to allow Guerrero’s pretrial release and placed him on electronic monitoring.

Guerrero failed to make a second court appearance June 4, court records show. Another no-bond warrant was issued for his arrest.

In Guerrero’s third misdemeanor case, he’s accused of violating his former girlfriend’s protective order again June 24 by going to her residence and sending her a text message.