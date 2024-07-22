Joliet Public Library empowers local children, boosting confidence and self-esteem

The Youth Art Wall located on the 2nd level of the Ottawa Street Branch of the Joliet Public Library features local artwork from District 86 students. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

I oversee the social media accounts for the library. We use sites such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok to promote our free programs and resources. But we also use them to showcase and spotlight certain things the library staff does in partnership with our community organizations and schools.

One of my favorite topics to post about is the Youth Art Gallery at the Ottawa Street Branch. Sponsored by Old National Bank, the gallery features rotating artwork from students in Joliet’s Public Schools District 86. It was started in 2023 and has been a popular feature located on the second level of the building.

It’s warm and fuzzy, of course. The library is a great place to feature local art, exhibits and displays. But the Youth Art Gallery is different. The young, elementary school-aged artists often come in to visit and view their work. The youth team always snaps a picture and sends it to me to post on social media with permission.

What you get from those photos is pure joy. The students radiate confidence in themselves. I always make sure to tell them that we, the library and their community, are proud of them.

This is what your local library does that might not be too obvious to the traditional or average user. We offer books, online databases for research, computers, printing, faxing, Wi-Fi and free events.

We have air conditioning and heat when the weather outside is unforgiving. But we also offer a place for Joliet’s youth to learn about being proud of themselves, their accomplishments and their imaginations.

The library no longer is a place of shushing and quiet (although we do offer quiet areas for study). It is a safe space for our children to thrive. For them to learn, create, explore and be unapologetically themselves. It’s a place where many of us grew up visiting with grandparents or siblings, which has fostered a lifelong love of learning. That’s what your library can do.

Being a library user doesn’t mean you have to have a child who is an avid or strong reader. We have so many other things to offer the youth of our community. Many of the programs we offer center on creating or solving something. Lego Club, Sewing Club and Maker Mondays offer a creative outlet. Family Craft Nights allow families to work together to forge something of their own. Wiggle Worms or Sensory Playtime provide supplies to enhance and encourage innovative play.

These are only a few examples. There also is the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, which encourages families to read together. Each 100 pages read earns a small keychain for their reading lanyard that they get when signing up. It sounds small, but that small token is another reward, another opportunity for accomplishment in their efforts in working toward a goal.

My hope is that all of the children in Joliet can feel that pride in themselves the way our young artists do. Bringing them to the library is an excellent way to start.

To learn more about the Joliet Public Library, visit jolietlibrary.org.

Mallory Hewlett is the communications manager for the Joliet Public Library.