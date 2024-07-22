Big Lots closing 2 Will County stores

The Big Lots store, 1608 N. Larkin Ave., Crest Hill, is one of the locations the national retailer plans to close. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The discount retail chain Big Lots announced it will be closing stores across the country and and two local locations are on that list.

Big Lots announced the Lockport location, 340 Summit Drive, and the Crest Hill store, 1608 N. Larkin Ave., are two of stores it plans to shut down.

Signs posted on the stores show close-out sales beginning.

The Big Lots chain is headquartered in central Ohio and according to reports could soon be filing for bankruptcy.

