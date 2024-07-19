Man charged in Joliet with punching woman, threatening officers

A Joliet man asking a woman for money was arrested after he was accused of punching her, possessing drugs and threatening to shoot officers, prosecutors said.

About 8:50 p.m. July 13, Milo Brown, 35, was taken to the Will County jail on charged of aggravated battery, aggravated intimidation, resisting a police officer possession of a controlled substance.

Joliet police officers responded to a report of a shirtless man fighting with a woman July 13 near the 300 block of South Ottawa Street.

A 37-year-old woman told officers she had been standing by a convenience store in the area when Brown approached her and asked for money, according to a petition from prosecutors to deny Brown’s jail release.

“When she refused, [Brown] became more aggressive [and was] swearing,” prosecutors said.

Brown shoved the woman to the ground and punched her three times, prosecutors said. The woman’s two cousins managed to pull Brown off her, prosecutors said.

When officers found Brown, he ignored their request to stop but eventually surrendered after an officer threatened to use a stun gun on him, prosecutors said.

Officers searched Brown and found a substance that field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Brown was hospitalized after officers saw he was foaming at the mouth.

When Brown was later taken to the police department, he claimed to a police sergeant that he once “shot a police officer and beat the case,” prosecutors said.

“[Brown] stated he would shoot and kill the sergeant,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Brown also claimed he “shot a lot of police officers and this is something I’m known for.”