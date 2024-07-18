Lockport reviewing truck traffic issue at main downtown intersection

State and Ninth streets is the main downtown intersection into and out of Lockport. (Eric Ginnard)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council on Wednesday approved a measure that the city says could help alleviate a crowded downtown intersection in the coming years.

The council voted unanimously to approve a contract with Civiltech Engineering to conduct an Intersection Design Study at the corner of IL Route 7 and IL Route 171, locally known as 9th Street and State Street.

Since both roads are significant interstate arteries, they are frequented by trucks, but the intersection is tight and congested due to its location in Lockport’s downtown.

As summarized in city council documents “buildings are located at the right-of way line, sidewalk extends to the backs of curb, and traffic signal equipment, light poles, streetscape elements, and other roadway appurtenances are extensive” around the intersection.

The stated goal of the survey is to determine if the curb line can be adjusted or reshaped to ease turning for trucks in the intersection while relocating necessary roadside equipment.

This study, which will cost the city $39,546, is an early step for any final plan, and due to the roads’ status as arterial state routes, the Illinois Department of Transportation would need to give approval before any construction or reconfiguration of the road could begin.

Downtown Lockport facing west at intersection of E. Ninth Street and Hamilton Street on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Lockport Square developments

The City Council took another step towards enabling development for the Lockport Square property Wednesday when it continued modifications to the plan. The development is planned off of 159th Street near Interstate 355.

The latest amendment, which was approved unanimously, rezones the far southeast corner of the townhome development within the property, which was approved earlier this year, to C-2T Transitional Community Commercial, which would allow the townhome residents to operate small businesses out of the first floor of the residences.

Director of Community and Economic Development Lance Thies noted that the units in the rezoned area were visible from the roadway, which would allow for easier access.

“I am not anticipating that these are all going to be drive-to businesses,” Thies said. “That’s not really the intent of what these ultimately will become, but it allows for someone to have an employee or something along those lines working with them in an office space on the first floor.”

Thies noted that the majority of the businesses that could start in the area would likely be small office-based companies but could also include vendor or artisan sales for things like jewelry. The ability to have an employee or customers coming into the space differentiates this zoning from “home occupation” businesses, which can happen anywhere with the homeowner operating a business alone out of their home office with their computer and phone, he said.

“It’s a little bit elevated from what home occupation would be, but it’s fairly consistent with that and the architecture will allow for those modifications to be made for that,” Thies said.

“I appreciate this,” Mayor Steven Streit said. “I think it creates something that creates flexibility and it’s unique, so I’m looking forward to it. I think this could really be something special.”