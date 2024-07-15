Georgia woman charged with Bolingbrook first-degree murder

A woman from Georgia has been charged with the first-degree murder of a man who was shot in Bolingbrook.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Carla Williams, 28, of Atlanta, Georgia, was taken to jail on a charge of the May 16 first-degree murder of Terrell Johnson, 38, of Bolingbrook.

Williams also is accused of attempting to commit a robbery in the shooting that led to Johnson’s death, according to criminal complaint that was sworn by a Bolingbrook police detective.

Officers responded to the fatal shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Preston Drive.

Last May, Bolingbrook police officials said early indications in their investigation showed the incident “involved acquaintances and is not a random act.”

A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest on Monday. She is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.