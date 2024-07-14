New Lenox police nab bicycling robbers

Three suspects were arrested after an early Saturday morning alcohol heist at a Jewel/Osco store in New Lenox.

One suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a customer as the robbers got away with the liquor, according to a news release from the New Lenox Police Department.

Police said they caught up with the thieves as they were bicycling on the Old Plank Road Road Trail.

The trail is a popular path for bikers and walkers.

Police investigating the 6:10 a.m. robbery said they were alerted that the thieves were heading for the trail in their escape from the scene of the crime.

“Responding officers quickly located the offenders on the trail, at which time they got off of their bicycles and fled on foot towards Providence Catholic High School,” the police news release stated.

Police said they were able to apprehend the suspects “without incident.”

Two of the suspects were teenaged juveniles and not identified.

Oscar Leon-Baizan, 20, Joliet, was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sent to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The juveniles were jailed at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

Police recovered a loaded handgun and stolen alcohol on the unnamed trail, according to New Lenox police.

All three subjects were charged with armed robbery, burglary, retail theft, and criminal damage to property.